Survivor alum Parvati Shallow has publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and debuted her new romance with comedian Mae Martin.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧️,” Shallow, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 30, sharing pics of the new couple.

Shallow shared a strip of photo booth pics of herself and Martin, 36, including several shots where they kissed for the camera.

Martin reposted Shallow’s snap to her Instagram Story, adding “🥺” and “❤️” emojis. The comic also shared a video of Shallow winking for the camera during a beach date, which Shallow reposted on her account.

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

Many of Shallow’s fellow Survivor alums shared their best wishes for the new couple.

“So happy for you two! You look so happy! 🌈,” Eliza Orlins, who competed on season 9, wrote via Instagram comment.

Season 29 winner Natalie Anderson added: “Get it girl!!!!!!! Here for you being queer! 💁🏽‍♀️.”

Shallow, who will next appear on The Traitors season 2, previously teased her relationship with Martin last month.

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time. They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up,” Shallow wrote via Instagram in November, sharing pics with Martin, Suzanne Muchin and Ariel Stern. “They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner. When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey.”

Related: Celebrities Share Their Coming-Out Stories Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

Shallow was previously married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher, whom she wed in July 2017. The pair, who share daughter Ama, split in August 2021. Us Weekly broke the news later that month that Shallow had filed for a temporary protective order against Fincher, 40, for domestic violence protection. Shallow claimed that she “didn’t feel safe” around Fincher, who denied the accusations.

“Ms. Shallow’s false allegations of domestic violence were truly unfortunate,” Fincher’s attorney, Joy Dracup Stanley, told Us Weekly in a statement that September. “Temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Orders are easy to obtain and unfortunately are the most abused legal tactic to gain an advantage in custody — often done at the commencement of a divorce. Fortunately, they often backfire on the claimant. Mr. Fincher categorically denies all allegations and the dismissal speaks for itself. He has shared custody of their 3-year-old child.”

Us confirmed in September 2021 that a judge dismissed Shallow’s TRO request. Shallow and Fincher have since been granted joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.