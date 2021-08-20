Friendship goals! On Thursday, August 19, comedian Mae Martin took to Instagram to share the matching tattoo they got with longtime BFF Elliot Page. The Feel Good star snapped a mirror selfie at a Toronto-based parlor, in which the pals show off their identical new ink.

The friends got itty-bitty coffee cup designs, opting to permanently ink the cute drawing on different parts of their bodies. Martin’s lives on their side, right below a tattoo of the word “OK.” Page’s resides on his right bicep, above “mom.” Clearly, this isn’t their first rodeo.

“Someone stop us from getting more tattoos,” Martin captioned the post, thanking the tattoo artist, Andrew White, of Midway Tattoo Shop for his work. They also thanked Beatrice Brown, the artist behind their hand-drawn coffee cups.

Martin and Page have been friends for more than a decade. In an interview with The New York Times in May, the Netflix star told the outlet that the pair “weirdly met in a bar when we were 19.”

“I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner – I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door,” Mae recalled. “Elliot was filming X-Men at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend.

So we had that one night, and then years later, Elliot sent me a message saying he’d seen my stand-up, and then we became friends.” Pretty epic, right? Sounds deserving of friendship tattoos if you ask Us.

Getting matching tattoos has become a trend among friends, family, and lovers alike. In May, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris got matching “tiny, shaded lotus” flower designs, courtesy of the famed ink mastermind, Dr. Woo.

This time last year, Kaia Geber and Cara Delevingne debuted matching “soulmate” tattoos on the inside of their feet. The model shared an up-close photo of the image in honor of the Life in a Year alum’s birthday. Rumor has it that they got the identical tattoos months prior — but chose to withhold showing the design from fans until summer’s end.