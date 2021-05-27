A forever thing! The ladies of Red Table Talk — Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — took their family bond to a whole new level and got multi-generation matching tattoos during their Wednesday, May 26, episode.

After deciding on a “tiny, shaded lotus” flower design, which symbolizes purity and rebirth, the trio headed to Dr. Woo, the tattoo mastermind behind designs like Justin Bieber’s peach ink and Zoe Kravitz’s snake heart.

Rather than just getting one flower though, the family was inspired to have a design that depicted various stages of growth — from bud to full bloom.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment and we hear this saying, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus,’” Willow says as she’s getting inked. “I think all of us from different practices in life have had that journey, the bud to the little blossom to the bloom.”

She continued: “Also, I feel like it expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I’m the youngest, my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

Adrienne, aka Gam, had her own wisdom to share about the symbolism behind the lotus flower too, noting that it means something different to each of the ladies.

“You have to go through the mud, the dirt and still something beautiful is created. That kind of describes my journey,” she says in the episode. “I’ve been through some really tough times but I’m still worthy and there’s still more room for me to grow and change.”

After sharing her thoughts on the design, it was time for the 67-year-old nurse to get her ink, adding to her collection of three tattoos and 15 piercings.

Once all the ladies had their respective tattoos completed, they obviously had to document the experience, with Jada taking to Instagram to show off the final product.

“Look what we did!!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit ✨ Now I want a sleeve!!!! 😜” she captioned her post.

Jada wouldn’t be the first in the family to get a sleeve as Willow already has a “half sleeve.” But, she shared that telling her father, Will Smith, was the most nerve-wracking part of the experience.

“I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad,” the “Time Machine” singer revealed, noting that Will has no tattoos.

Thankfully all was good and well once the Gemini Man actor found out about his daughter’s ink. “I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you.’”