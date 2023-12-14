The trailer for season 2 of The Traitors is finally here, and the all-star cast is out for blood.
“I can’t be trusted,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge says in the teaser, which dropped on Thursday, December 14.
Judge, 56, is one of four Real Housewives in the cast along with Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks.
Parks, 50, has a mic-drop moment in the trailer, telling Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber: “This is not The Bachelor, and I don’t have to kiss your ass for a rose.”
Despite the Bravo stars’ big personalities, not all of their competitors are taking them seriously.
“People keep throwing the Housewives out there as traitors; I don’t think they’ve got it in ‘em,” Janelle Pierzina, who has competed on four seasons of Big Brother, says in the teaser.
On The Traitors, contestants work together to identify and banish the titular saboteurs among them in hopes of sharing the $250,000 prize pot. After “murdering” one player every evening, the Traitors must conceal their identities when they face the Faithfuls at the round table.
“Everyone’s a liar,” Pippen, 49, says in the trailer, hinting at the paranoia and trust issues that permeate the game.
Love Island U.K.’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu says something that suggests Pippen’s boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, could be an early boot.
“Why would I want to murder her boyfriend?” Cülcüloğlu, 29, protests after The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio accuses her of being a Traitor.
The trailer also teases potential alliances — and rivalries.
“You wanna work together and get somebody out?” Survivor champion Parvati Shallow asks Weber, 32, and Parks.
Parvati’s fellow Survivor alum Sandra Diaz-Twine, meanwhile, talks about distrusting one of her competitors, and it’s hard not to suspect she’s talking about Parvati, 41, given their history.
“The first signs of deception, I’m gonna take care of her once and for all,” Sandra says.
While responding to a fan on Facebook in January, Diaz-Twine, 49, encouraged “Parvati lovers” to “go spend 2 hours” with her to see “she’s not that nice.” Parvati replied via her Instagram Story, saying “nice girls don’t win Survivor or build lives they love,” and telling Diaz-Twine to “keep my name in your mouth to stay relevant.”
The first three episodes of season 2 of The Traitors will hit Peacock on Friday, January 12. New episodes will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET thereafter.