A thorny rose? Susie Evans raised eyebrows among Bachelor Nation fans as Clayton Echard was spotted spending time with his exes Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young.

The Virginia native, 29, shared an Instagram Story selfie on Wednesday, February 1, as she stepped out in Los Angeles. “Walking on the side of the street with sun not shade >,” she wrote.

Some social media users wondered whether the upload was sending a pointed message about Echard, 29, from whom Evans split in September 2022. The former football player joined Young, also 29, and Recchia, 26, for a handful of playful TikTok videos alongside Blake Horstmann and his girlfriend, Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli.

“When you get over your reality TV trauma,” the Netflix personality, 29, wrote across a clip of herself and the Bachelor Nation posse as the viral “A win is a win” audio played in the background. Gibelli quipped in her caption, “But did we ?”

Young shared a cheeky video of her own on Wednesday, sitting down for a glass of wine with Recchia. “Do you feel like you wanna talk less s–t?” the Minnesota native lip-synced as she turned to Recchia, who mouthed, “No, because … I like it.”

Echard could be seen walking behind the reality stars during their conversation.

Viewers met Echard during Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021, but she sent him home in week 6. He was later named the season 26 Bachelor lead — but his journey wasn’t easy.

The University of Missouri alum sparked controversy on the ABC series for telling multiple women — Evans, Recchia and Gabby Windey — that he loved them during their respective overnight dates.

“Looking back at it all — in those moments, I believed it. I really did believe I was in love with them when I was there, on the show,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 as his season concluded. “But as I’ve now taken the time to reflect and look back, I believe that I got to the point where I was falling in love with everybody, but then it got to the point where I was only in love with Susie.”

Evans walked away from the athlete before the finale, but the duo revealed during the After the Final Rose special that they had reconnected post-show. Six months later, the pair announced their split.

“For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” they noted in a joint statement in September 2022. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision … We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves.”