Seriously smitten. Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are living in post-Bachelor bliss — and they aren’t afraid to show it.

The former football player, 29, gave fans a glimpse of a sweet note he received from Evans, 28, via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4. “Feeling very appreciative right now,” Echard wrote. “To say I’m blessed would be an understatement. Everybody needs a Suse in their life! Love you, Snoozie!”

Along with his heartfelt message, the Missouri native shared a photo of a handwritten letter from his girlfriend. “Clayboy, I love you so much and I felt truly sad this morning knowing we won’t have time to cuddle or play the next couple of days,” she wrote. “I hope you know how much you mean to me and how much you’ve truly impacted my life in a positive way.”

The videographer continued, “Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for always evolving to help me feel loved. Thank you for always loving me — even though I’m weird AF boi. You mean the world to me and I know I’m going to miss you like crazy this weekend. I’ll always pray for us at night and send you all my good energy!”

Evans told her beau, “I love you more than all the Chipotle bowls in the world,” signing her name at the bottom with a heart.

The couple went through plenty of ups and downs as they explored their connection on season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. Echard gave the Virginia native his first impression rose, but things turned sour for the pair when Evans was sent home abruptly during the fantasy suite week. At the time, she told the Bachelorette alum she was uncomfortable with him sleeping with the other two contestants — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — before potentially getting down on one knee.

Despite her exit, Echard couldn’t stop thinking about what could have been with Evans. During the After the Final Rose special in March, the twosome revealed they had rekindled their romance after cameras stopped rolling.

“I spent the last four months with her,” the former Seattle Seahawks player said during the bombshell episode. “She just impresses me more and more every day. And she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”

When asked about where their future might lead post-Bachelor, Echard exclusively told Us Weekly in March, “We’ve talked about it and we know from here on out, like, this is a relationship in the real world where you never know — anything can happen and we’re aware of that. We’re gonna give this every chance that we can. We love each other. And as of right now, we’re both very, very happy. But relationships take effort. They are hard at times. And so we know that there’s gonna be those moments that lie ahead.”

