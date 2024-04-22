Sydney Sweeney has “apologized” for having “great tits” after Hollywood producer Carol Baum insulted her looks and acting skills.

Sweeney shared a snap of her wearing a sweatshirt that was inscribed with the words: “Sorry for having great t-ts and correct opinions,” on Instagram.

In the pic, shared with her 19.6 million followers on the platform over the weekend, the Euphoria star was seemingly hitting back at Braum’s harsh criticism.

In other images, soaking up the rays with two friends in Mexico, showed off her famous figure in a brown bikini and rocked out to music from a mariachi band on the beach.

Related: Is Euphoria Coming Back? What the Cast Has Said About Season 3 and Beyond Euphoria fans aren’t the only ones who want answers about when the show will return — the cast would love to know too. The HBO series, which premiered in June 2019, follows troubled high school student Rue (Zendaya) as she struggles to remain sober after rehab. The ensemble cast includes Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob […]

Last week, Baum, whose work includes Father of the Bride and its sequel, made a dig at the two-time Emmy-nominated actress during a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers.

“She’s not pretty, she can’t act,” Baum said. “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”

She also slammed the star’s current film Anyone But You, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell.

“I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,” Baum said before brandingg the film “unwatchable.”

Related: Breaking Down The Most Anticipated Romantic Comedies of 2024 There’s just something about the perfect rom-com that has Us in our feels. Luckily, movies such as Which Brings Me to You and Upgraded have already proven why 2024 seems to be the year of romance. Based on the novel of the same name, Which Brings Me to You focuses on two strangers (Lucy Hale […]

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me,” she added, recalling a chat she had with her students at The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. “She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.”

She continued: “I said, ‘Well, that’s a really good question … that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.’”

Sweeney’s rep subsequently responded saying in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, April 17, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”

While Anyone But You has been widely panned by critics, the film amassed an impressive $200 million at the worldwide box office.

“You guys are the best,” Sweeney wrote via her Instagram Story in January after learning of the movie’s box office numbers. “I know I keep saying this, but I honestly can’t thank you enough for continuously sharing your love for this film.”