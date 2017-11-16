Sylvester Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old fan in 1986 and forcing her to have a threesome with his bodyguard, Us Weekly confirms. Daily Mail was first to report the news, citing police documents.

The unnamed teenager filed a police report in Las Vegas at the time, saying she met the Rocky actor, then 40, while he was filming the movie Over the Top at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986. She said they met through the actor David Mendenhall, who played Stallone’s son in the film. The day after their initial meeting, Stallone allegedly invited the teen to his suite on the 27th floor of the hotel.

The girl told police she had been “intimidated” into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard Mike De Luca. She claimed De Luca, then 27, entered the bedroom from the bathroom after she had sex with Stallone. The bodyguard allegedly forced her to have oral and vaginal sex with him. She claimed Stallone then made her perform oral sex on the actor before ejaculating in front of her.

The teenager alleged that the Rambo star told her that he and De Luca were both married and that she could not tell anybody about the incident or “they would have to beat her head in.” During a subsequent interview with police, she was visibly emotional and cried several times. She told authorities, “I’m humiliated and ashamed, but I don’t want to prosecute. I don’t want anybody else to have that happen to them, but I don’t want to prosecute. I cannot talk about this anymore. Please leave me alone.”

The girl later signed a non-prosecution form and the matter was dropped, though police confiscated De Luca’s concealed weapon permit on July 30, 1986.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the 71-year-old actor’s rep said, “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

