Sylvester Stallone has broken his silence amid rape allegations made against him, denying the incident ever occurred.

Earlier this month, the Rocky star was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 1990 meeting at his office. Stallone admitted he had spent three days with her during a 1987 movie shoot in Israel but denied seeing her at all in 1990 and said there was never a rape.

After news broke that the woman, who was over the age of consent at the time of the alleged incident, filed a police report with the Santa Monica Police Department, Stallone’s lawyer told TMZ that the actor was going to lodge a complaint requesting the woman be investigated for filing a false report.

The Rambo actor, 71, spoke with RadarOnline on Friday, December 29, telling the outlet, “That never happened. It’s one thing to go after me. But they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this.”

Stallone added, “They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up.”

Stallone has also been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old fan in 1986 and forcing her to have a threesome with his bodyguard, Mike De Luca. At the time, the teenager filed a police report in Las Vegas, claiming she met the actor while he was filming Over the Top and was “intimidated” into having intercourse with the men.

She alleged that the bodyguard forced her to have oral and vaginal sex with him. The teenager told police at the time that she was advised not to tell anybody about the incident because both men were married and that if she told anyone, “they would have to beat her head in.”

The teenager later chose not to pursue charges and the matter was dropped, until the Daily Mail shared a police report documenting the teenager’s experience in November.

In a statement to Us Weekly last month, the actor’s rep said, “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!