T.J. Miller was arrested on Monday, April 9, at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, and charged with calling in a false bomb threat from an Amtrak train, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney, the actor (whose full name is Todd J. Miller) was traveling on an Amtrak train on March 18 when he called 911 to report a woman with a bomb. Miller alleged that the female passenger, who he described as having brown hair and wearing a scarf at the time, had “a bomb in her bag.” A bomb squad searched the train after passengers had been evacuated, but no evidence of any explosives was found.

The Silicon Valley alum was later contacted via phone to follow up on his complaint, at which point he gave a different description of the woman than before. Miller claimed that she was displaying a number of suspicious behaviors including checking her bag but not removing anything from it, asking an attendant when the next stop was, and attempting to leave her bag on the train after she departed. The investigator noticed the 36-year-old was slurring his speech and asked if he’d been drinking, but he asserted that he’d only had “one glass of red wine.”

Miller also told the investigator, “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

Ultimately, investigators determined that the Emoji Movie actor was not traveling on the train he reported the bomb threat on, but another train. A first-class attendant from Miller’s train said that he appeared intoxicated when he boarded in Washington, D.C., drank several alcoholic beverages while on board and was ultimately removed from the train in New York due to intoxication. The attendant further claimed that the comedian engaged in “hostile exchanges” with a woman also sitting in first class.

After interviewing the female passenger, investigators found that she was not displaying any of the behaviors Miller alleged and she was out of his line of sight while on the train. They believe the Office Christmas Party star intended to give false information to police because of a “grudge” he had against the woman.

Miller was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday, April 10. He is facing up to five years in jail should he be convicted.

Us has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!