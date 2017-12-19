T.J. Miller‘s Comedy Central series The Gorburger Show was canceled hours after sexual assault allegations against the comedian were made public on Tuesday, December 19, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Miller voiced the lead character and was the executive producer on the show about a monster who takes over a Japanese TV station. The show was based on a 2012 Funny or Die series and ran for one season.

A Comedy Central source told Entertainment Weekly that the decision to cancel the show was made earlier this year but the timing couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former Silicon Valley actor.

As previously reported, Miller was accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman while attending college in Washington, D.C. in the early 2000s. His alleged victim, who used the pseudonym Sarah, shared her claims in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Tuesday.

Miller and his wife, Kate Miller, responded to the allegations with a statement on Kate’s Twitter account. The pair claimed that Sarah “attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” and wrote that she told other students that she was going to “destroy” and “ruin” the couple.

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter,” they wrote. “We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. … Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

