Quavo shared a tribute to Takeoff, who died earlier this month. The eulogy was read at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday, November 11, funeral.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [are] always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo, 31, shared via Instagram on Saturday, November 12.

The Migos rappers, who were part of a trio with Offset, were also uncle and nephew. Quavo’s (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) sister was Takeoff’s mother. However, their three-year age difference found Quavo and Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) being raised side-by-side.

The “Bad and Boujee” artist — who was shot and killed at age 28 during a shooting in Houston on November 1 — was mourned on Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 people. Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Drake and more were in attendance.

As Quavo took the stage, he reflected on their childhood. “Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers,” the performer added in his eulogy, recalling how they watched WWE and discussed being a tag team.

The Atlanta native added that Takeoff is responsible for their music careers. “It was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno [sic] what I wanted to do,” Quavo noted.

He added that his late collaborator wasn’t driven by ego. “He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as along [sic] we brought it back home to the family!” the artist explained.

The “Messy” rappers had different personalities, with Takeoff being considered the shy one.

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo added. “He [was] the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

He fondly remembered that Takeoff was “by far the funniest person in the room.”

After the death of his newphew, Quavo reflected on who Takeoff was to him, adding that they felt a stronger bond than nephew and uncle.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he said. “We hated that word ’nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel.”