Yikes. Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to claim that her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, is having a baby with another woman.

“Vincent Herbert is Having a baby and his Whore decided to let me know about it tonight!! That stupid broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!!” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post on Saturday, December 30. “He called back (despite of his protection order) begging and lying…..like he’s hanging out with joe and Rocxi (from BET) oh yeah..that’s creditable.”

Us Weekly can confirm that Herbert was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Christmas Day before he was released on $20,000 bail.

“No shade.. however, before u judge me know the FACTS!! He’s a real piece of work!! Smh happy new year folks!!” Braxton continued in the post. “Ladies and gentleman know that 2018 is a fresh start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.”

The Braxton Family Values star, 40, captioned the message: “Say what you was about me…but I’m good & Got Damn tired of the bull 2018 belongs to who DARES to take your life BACK!! I’m FIRST in Line!”

In a statement to TMZ on Saturday, Braxton said that alcohol and jealousy led to Herbert’s brush with the law on Christmas Day.

“Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task,” she said. “While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated.”

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas,” she continued in the statement. “While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.”

As previously reported, Braxton filed for divorce in October. Her rep released a statement at the time saying, “At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Collectively, their son, Logan, and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

The “Love and War” singer, filed legal documents in Los Angeles just one month before the former couple’s ninth anniversary. They share 4-year-old son Logan.

