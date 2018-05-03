Teenage dream! Tamera Mowry opened up to Us Weekly about all things ‘90s, and revealed her boy crush, favorite Sister, Sister guest star and her Mickey Mouse Club days with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Watch the video above!

Mowry, 39, along with her twin sister, Tia Mowry, starred on their hit series for five years, and over that time they welcomed countless guest stars — Will Smith, Gabrielle Union, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — to the show. However, there was one in particular that really stood out.

“Kobe Bryant,” the actress told Us. “I had the biggest crush on him.”

However, he wasn’t the only one that caught her eye. Mowry told Us that she was also crushing on a fellow sitcom star.

“I was boy crazy, there were so many. Jonathan Taylor Thomas,” Mowry told Us. “He was just so cute. I loved his hair, he was funny. Home Improvement, that was like, the show.

The Real cohost clearly wasn’t lacking in the teen heartthrob department, revealing that she and her sister made a special appearance on the Mickey Mouse Club alongside Timberlake and his famous friends.

“Britney Spears was there, Christina Aguilera was there, Keri Russell, it was amazing,” Mowry, who recently partnered with Febreze for their One Happy Home campaign, told Us. “They all were so sweet … Ryan Gosling was there, and still to this day, they’re all very, very nice.”

To see Mowry sing the theme song to Sister, Sister and reveal what hair tips Spice Girls member Mel B once gave her, watch the video above!

