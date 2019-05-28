Not so fast! Tamera Mowry isn’t going to keep quiet when someone irks her with their rude remarks — and she proved that on Monday, May 27, when she hit back at a troll.

The Real cohost, 40, took to the comments section of an Instagram post that shows a photo of her with her daughter, Ariah, sitting alongside Tamera’s twin sister, Tia, and her little girl, Cairo, after someone voiced an unnecessary opinion.

“Please stop trying to keep them relevant. That star exploded long ago,” the social media user wrote.

Tamera cheekily replied: “I’m sorry who are you?”

Tia and Tamera rose to fame in the early ‘90s when they starred alongside each other on the teenage sitcom Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999. They went on to act in films such as Seventeen Again, Twitches and even had their own reality show, Tia & Tamera, which aired from 2011 to 2013.

Though both sisters have since gotten married and welcomed children, they continue their work on television, with Tamera defending her decision during an interview with Us Weekly in March.

“That first year is always hard when you go to work and you’ve been a stay-at-home mom for a while, or on maternity leave, but now that my kids are older, I think it’s pretty badass and cool for them to see their mom do what she loves to do,” she explained to Us at the time. “So, now I’m teaching them to go for your dreams and do what you want to do.”

Tamera added that she and Tia learned that lesson from their mother, Darlene Mowry. “She taught us to never give up, and all of us never give up and we never stop trying to pursue our dreams,” she said. “As we got older, our dreams changed, but we never stopped pursuing them.”

Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley, share son Aden, 6, and aforementioned daughter Ariah, 3. Tia, for her part, wed actor Cory Hardrict in 2008 and are parents of son Cree, 7, and 12-month-old daughter Cairo.

