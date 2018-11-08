Tamera Mowry and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, are searching for their niece, Alaina Housley, who went missing after the shooting at a country dance bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, November 7.

A student named Ashley from the nearby Pepperdine University tweeted in the early hours of Thursday, November 8, that she was looking for her suitemate, who turned out to be the couple’s niece.

“She is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything,” Ashley tweeted, to which Mowry, 40, responded, “Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?”

Ashley told the Real cohost that she had already “been in contact” with Housley, 46, and “unfortunately there’s nothing new to report at the moment.”

Mowry asked Ashley whether Alaina was “the only one unaccounted for,” to which the student replied, “Yes, all the other girls are safe.”

Ok. Thank you. Is she the only one unaccounted for? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

Yes, all the other girls are safe — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Shortly after, Ashley tweeted to the Sister, Sister alum, “Your DMs are closed but if you’d like to talk more I can give you my contact information.”

Adam also pleaded for his niece’s safe return. “Please pray if you believe….pray,” he wrote to his followers. “My niece. A beautiful soul. … Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

Please pray if you believe….pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

My niece. A beautiful soul. https://t.co/HKXEWVbRV3 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do. https://t.co/sp9I9dLXsq — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

At least 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed at Borderline Bar & Grill after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspected gunman, Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long, was also found dead at the scene.

