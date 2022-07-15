Revisiting Housewives history! Tamra Judge made mouths drop when she claimed to Brandi Glanville that Denise Richards once made a pass at her on a recent episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too,” Tamra, 54, said during the Thursday, July 14, installment of the show. “It’s more than that, she kept sending me text messages, wanted me to go to her room, convince me to go to her room, I’m like, ‘I’m married.’”

During Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, Brandi, 49, spent the majority of her time onscreen alleging that she and Denise, 51, had an affair. The Starship Troopers actress, however, insisted that the two never had sex.

“She actually called me when that went down,” Tamra said of Denise. “She said, ‘This is what’s happening, you’ve been on the show for many years, what do I do?’ I said, ‘If it’s not true then just say no, but don’t give it that much life. If you’re gonna fight it, it’s gonna make you look guilty.'”

Following Tamra’s questioning of the event, the Wild Things star continued to dismiss any of Brandi’s claims. “I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And she said, ‘I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi is lying.’ She completely denied it,” the California native explained of the duo’s alleged phone call.

While Us Weekly has reached out to Denise’s rep for comment, a statement that read “sources close to Denise denied this” flashed onscreen in regards to Tamra’s claims during the episode.

Despite the CUT fitness instructor being on her side, Brandi has faced a rocky road during season 2 of the Peacock series, which features the Drinking and Tweeting author getting into various disputes with multiple castmates.

“It’s a rough start, I’m not gonna lie,” Brandi exclusively told Us earlier this month. “We don’t all get along in the beginning. There’s a lot of drama. I can say that.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum added that she was hesitant to watch the show because she doesn’t remember everything she said. “I was on vacation in my head because that’s what it was to me,” she explained of her time on the Peacock show. “There were some drunken moments that I definitely don’t recall what happened. And I’m like, ‘Huh, wonder how that’s gonna play out,’” she admitted. “I was, like, blacked out. So I’m a little nervous about that.”

Tamra, for her part, told Us in July that she was more worried about what candid moments the cameras caught than any of the former Housewives.

“There were some nights that Vicki and I would get up at 3 in the morning and go in the kitchen. You know, we’re half-drunk and we’re eating cold pizza,” she explained. “And we’re talking, not thinking and not knowing until I look up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Vicki there is a camera on the wall and it is following us. I’m like, ‘Did we say anything bad? I don’t know if we said anything bad.'”

