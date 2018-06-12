His rock. Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, thanked The Real Housewives of Orange County star for “always being there” for him while he was in the hospital for his fifth heart procedure in six months.

Eddie called himself a “lucky man” on Tuesday, June 12, when he posted a sweet message on Instagram to his wife of five years alongside a photo of her sitting on a couch while reading. “BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me. When times are great to when times get tough. I love you @tamrajudge with all my heart,” he wrote before joking, “Especially the crispy parts inside.”

The Cut Fitness businessman had previously undergone four heart procedures this year, with the most recent being in April. While the couple have not disclosed the nature behind his heart condition, Tamra shared in an Instagram post in February that Eddie had an atrial fibrillation, which is commonly known as an irregular heartbeat.

The Bravo star, 50, had shared a photo of her holding hands with Eddie, who had on a hospital bracelet, on her Instagram story on Monday, June 11. She captioned it, “Praying this will be the end of @eddiejudge heart condition @ablation#2 I love you babe” with a praying hands and heart emoji. She also shared a pic of a Cut Fitness hat — the business she and her husband share — on top of a 3-Dmodel of a heart.

The reality star had a little bit of fun with the situation too. Tamra posted a cheeky photo of her husband mooning the camera on Monday, June 12, captioning it, “He’s up and mooning the nurses,” using a moon emoji to cover Eddie’s butt.

According to a recently released trailer for RHOC, Eddie’s heart troubles will be shown on the upcoming 13th season. In one scene, an emotional Tamra cries, “I just keep thinking of the mortality rate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!