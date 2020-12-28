The nation’s leading restaurant and nightlife operator, Tao Group Hospitality, will be hosting its first-ever virtual New Year’s Eve party — and you’re invited.

There’s no special VIP guest list! Anyone from the U.S. can ring in 2021 with the nightlife group loved by the stars, all from the safety of one’s home. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. in all continental U.S. time zones, the live four-hour countdown begins. By purchasing Tao’s party box, you’ll have all-exclusive access to their virtual live DJ dance party, private comedy show, chef and mixology sessions.

During the virtual programming, you’ll learn how to assemble the ultimate cheese board with Corporate Executive Chef Ralph Scamardella, using the custom cutting board, meats, cheeses and additional accouterments found in the party box. You’ll also be able to follow along with Tao Group’s Megan Ardizoni for a mixology class and create a signature cocktail using the provided ingredients and garnishes.

The fun doesn’t end there! You can learn all about champagne with an expert demonstration by Beverage Director Nikki McCutcheon and your very own bottle of Moet Chandon Brut. In addition, you can enjoy a private show — with gourmet popcorn for snacking — with comedian Pat McGann.

Party Boxes are available for $350 for four guests and $200 for two guests if within NYC, or $95 for the livestream only with a shopping list. As an added bonus, each box purchased (must be 21+) enters you for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Las Vegas!

Tao Group Hospitality has venues across New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as in Sydney and Singapore. Some notable Tao restaurants that celebrities love include TAO Asian Bistro, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, PHD Lounge and Terrace and Cathédrale.

Click here for more information and to purchase your party box!