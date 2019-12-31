



New year, old (but oh, so good) TV episodes! A new decade is just around the corner and Us Weekly has the best New Year’s Eve television episodes from the past two decades to get you ready to ring in 2020 with style.

Whether you’re planning a TV marathon of the most iconic NYE episodes or you want to watch something before counting down until the new year, these episodes should be on your must-watch list.

To kick things off, grab a big blanket and some hot cocoa and turn on a two-decade old episode of Friends that has aged just as gracefully as the comedy itself. “The One With the Routine” aired on December 16, 1999, and 20 years later, Friends fans still know every move to Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) hilarious dance.

Fans said goodbye to That ‘70s Show with the “That ‘70s Finale,” which originally aired on May 18, 2006. As viewers said hello and goodbye to Wisconsin for the last time, the beloved characters who hung out in Forman’s basement — Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) — said goodbye to the 1970s and hello to a new decade.

During the 2010s, TV lovers were taken on an emotional roller coaster during Gossip Girl’s most memorable New Year’s Eve episode, “The End of the Affair?” The January 2012 episode was peak Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) love and heartbreak.

Plus, who could forget the two-part festive episode of Mad Men, “The Doorway,” that aired in 2013? Double the Drapers, double the fun.

Watch the video above to relive all of the iconic New Year’s Eve episodes, including moments from The O.C., Frasier, The Office and more. Then start preparing for the end of this decade — and a happy 2020!