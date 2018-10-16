Tara Reid was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Monday, October 15, after allegedly causing a disturbance before takeoff, TMZ reports.

The website obtained a video taken by a fellow passenger that showed a flight attendant telling the 42-year-old actress, “We’ll carry all your things for you and meet you out here with the captain.” Seconds later, she stood up from her seat and left the aircraft with her dog.

Passengers told TMZ that Reid loudly complained about being given the wrong seat and not getting a pillow. The pilot had already begun pulling away from the gate, but reportedly announced that he had to turn the plane around due to a customer service issue.

A Delta spokesperson told the site that the flight eventually took off after a short delay, and the American Pie star boarded another plane. Police reportedly were not called as she complied with flight attendants.

Reid made headlines in August when she slurred her words and squinted throughout an interview on Australia’s Today Extra. She later canceled several scheduled appearances before addressing her health.

“I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next,” she said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to everyone who stands by my side — I love my fans!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Delta Air Lines and Reid’s rep for comment.

