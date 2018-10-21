Grieving her loss. Tara Reid is in mourning after her mother, Donna Reid, who died on Saturday, October 21.

The Ouija House star, 42, shared a photo of her parents on their wedding day on Instagram and wrote, “Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. My mother Donna Reid just passed away. My heart breaks – who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.”

Tara noted that Donna was ill in an Instagram post in August while attending the premiere of Sharknado 6. “So thankful my mother was able to come down the red carpet with me,” she wrote at the time, adding, “she’s been extremely sick just got out of the ICU. It has been a very hard year also with having my father pass away. It truly meant the world to me #iloveyoumom #sharknado6”

The actress’ father, Thomas Reid, died at the age of 76 in December 2016. “Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” Reid captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her dad. “He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard.”

She continued, “My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world,” she added. “I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID.”

The Sharknado alum has also been dealing with what she claimed were false news stories after a Delta spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that she was kicked off a flight for allegedly causing a disturbance on Monday, October 15.

Tara posted about the incident on Instagram on Wednesday, October 17, writing, “The flight attendant wanted me to put my dog in its carry on and in the overhead bin which was an absurd request considering animals cannot breathe in there. I gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord without any incident and as you can see in the video no disturbance took place. Within minutes I was back on another plane with a different (dog friendly) airline which accepted that I carry my dog on the plane with me on my lap heading to my destination. I arrived safely to NYC.”

