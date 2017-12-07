Why flip or flop when you can do both? Tarek El Moussa injured himself after tumbling over a baby gate — and the accident was caught on camera.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 6, to share security camera footage of him opening the child safety barrier. As he pulled back the tiny door and began to walk forward, he tripped over the bottom portion of the gate and visibly struggled to find his balance.

El Moussa fell head-first over the top of the gate and ultimately rolled onto his back. Clearly in agony, he held his hands over his stomach and kicked up his legs in the air, laying on the ground for several seconds.

Luckily, the HGTV personality took the mishap in stride. “When life kicks you down ALWAYS get back up!! If it’s a rough baby gate…take your time!” he captioned the video, adding several crying-laughing emojis. “Well folks…I have a huge cut on my stomach from landing with all my weight on the corner. it hurt so bad!! Glad all of my employees got a kick out of it!! Thanks team Apparently I was moving too fast today! I got more injured from this baby gate than dirt biking and go kart racing put together.”

El Moussa is no stranger to bouncing back from hardships. He recently opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his thyroid and testicular cancer diagnoses, as well as his amicable relationship with his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa. “No joke, I thought I was going to die. I was like, ‘Two cancers?’” he recalled, adding that overcoming the disease “definitely pushed my mental strength to the limits.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!