Taye Diggs is still navigating how to approach his dating life.

“I have no idea what I’m doing,” Diggs, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing the Live Your PosSCZible campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month. “I really don’t. So now I’m just chilling out.”

Diggs noted that “there’s so much out there” with social media, apps and websites that he isn’t sure how to proceed forward.

“I’ll see somebody, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I should,’” he said. “I don’t have the energy. So I’m hoping that somebody will just magically [appear]. And if not, that’s cool too.”

Diggs added that he’s had some “yummy conversations” with women but his friends will make him second guess the interactions.

“My friends will be like, ‘You said that? Why did you [say that]?’ I was like, ‘Wait, I’m being honest. I don’t want to play games,’” he said, to which his pals replied, “You gotta play the game.”

Diggs was most recently publicly linked to Apryl Jones. The pair, who were first spotted together at the end of 2021, ultimately went their separate ways last year.

Prior to his romance with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Diggs was married to Idina Menzel from 2003 until they announced their separation in 2013. The twosome welcomed son Walker in 2009. (Menzel, for her part, later wed Aaron Lohr in 2017.)

Diggs told Us that coparenting wasn’t always easy for him. “As you could imagine, when a couple splits you’re caught up in your own feelings,” he said. “But I was thinking of Walker and that helped take me out of my own head. And it gave me a place to focus the energy. And then once we started, then it was working and we just stayed on that track. We’re proud of ourselves.”

While he’s still searching for The One, Diggs is cherishing his role as a dad. “The most rewarding [thing] is we can have kind of adult conversations. He has a mind that works and can challenge me, and that’s amazing when you help create a little being, and now they’re in conversations with you,” he told Us in April of his relationship with Walker.

But parenting can also come with its ups and downs, too. “One of the challenging moments is his mood swings and just kind of going with the flow and resisting the urge to act like, you know, a 12-year-old girlfriend. ‘Are you mad at me? Are you mad at me? Are you mad at me?’” Diggs said. “Just going with the flow. If he’s quiet, he’s quiet and he’ll come around. So yeah, that’s been an interesting journey.”

When he’s not thinking about dipping his toe back into the dating pool, Diggs is launching the Live Your PosSCZible (LVP) campaign — an initiative from Bristol Myers Squibb for Mental Health Awareness Month and before World Schizophrenia Day on Friday, May 24 — that aims to shift perceptions of those living with schizophrenia.

Diggs has a connection to the mental illness — his sister, Christian Diggs, was diagnosed with schizophrenia when she was 28.

“I think people should know that it’s something that you can not only deal with, but people can have full exciting lives,” he said. “And we didn’t realize that at the outset. And we just wanted to kind of make people aware through this campaign, Live Your PosSCZible.”

While noting that Christian will always be his “little sis,” Diggs gushed that she’s “an inspiration” to him. He added, “She’s kind of become the hero of the family.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi