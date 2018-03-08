Taylor Hickson, who is most famous for her role as Meghan in Deadpool, has filed a lawsuit against Incident Productions, the film company behind the upcoming horror movie Ghostland. According to the lawsuit obtained by Deadline, a 19-year-old Hickson was shooting “an emotionally charged scene” in Winnipeg, Manitoba, when she was badly injured.

According to the lawsuit, director Pascal Laugier instructed the actress to pound harder and harder on a glass pane with her fists. She claims that she asked the director as well as a producer if it was safe, and they both said yes. “The glass shattered, causing [her] head and upper body to fall through the door and shards of glass,” the suit states. Hickson was then rushed to the hospital with a huge cut on the left side of her face and required about 70 stitches.

“The crafts services lady held my face together with napkins in her hands. She went through so many napkins, there was so much blood,” Hickson, now 20, told Deadline, adding that the scar has changed her life. “It’s been mass amounts of insecurity, conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad that this was my last day on set and no precautions were taken.”

The film’s key art features a woman’s face, broken and shattered. The movie’s premiere in Paris is set for March 14, but Hickson told the site she will not attend, though she wants to stay close with actress Emilia Jones, who plays her younger sister in the film. “She and her mom took care of me the night of the incident, after I came out of surgery and went back to the hotel. I look forward to seeing her again,” she said. “We were looking forward to running around Paris for the premiere, but unfortunately it would be too uncomfortable to attend. Emotionally – uncomfortable for all.”

