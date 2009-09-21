More Taylor Lautner Shirtless Pics!

Can't wait until Nov. 20 for the Twilight sequel to hit screens?

On The Los Angeles Times' site Hollywood Backlot, photographer David Strick has posted a slew of new New Moon shots — including Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner (yes, he's shirtless).

Strick was on the set about 15-20 minutes outside of Vancouver as director Chris Weitz and the cast and crew shot scenes late at night, in a very chilly Capilano Park Forest, until at least 4 a.m., according to the site.

