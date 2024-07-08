Podcaster Taylor Strecker’s pick for the worst guest she’s ever had will come as a shock to fans of the TV sitcom Modern Family.

In a June 25 chat with Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo on Amazon Live, the “Taste of Taylor” host said that Eric Stonestreet – who played affable and jolly Cam Tucker on the ABC series for 11 seasons – was “nasty” to her during an interview.

Strecker shared that Stonestreet, 52, was on her show to promote a sponsorship with Pepto-Bismol, something that she must have missed in her notes. After Strecker failed to bring up the upset stomach medicine, Stonestreet pushed the issue.

“So we’re talking, we’re talking. I’m like, you know, just being my adorable self. And he’s like, ‘So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?’” she recalled, adding that she tried to roll with the unexpected question. “I said, ‘I have hemorrhoids. I’m the queen of diarrhea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want.’”

Related: 'Modern Family' Cast Then and Now From the beginning, fans fell in love with the cast of Modern Family — but they sure have changed over the past 13 years. When the series debuted, many of the cast members were so young that they ultimately grew up on screen. “There’s definitely one season for me when I hit puberty right when […]

That was a bridge too far for Stonestreet, who called Strecker out on not being wise to the terms of the interview.

“He said to me — and I quote — ‘Somebody didn’t do their homework,’” she revealed. “I said, ‘I’m sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no. So that’s your job to figure out, not mine.’”

Strecker did not share when the interview took place and there does not appear to be any record of the episode online. Us Weekly has reached out to Stonestreet for comment.

Stonestreet has spoken previously on the disconnect between his real personality and his most famous role. While speaking with sportscaster Dan Patrick in 2017, Stonestreet said that fans would frequently be let down if they encountered him in the real world.

“I didn’t realize how much I compete with the character I play on TV,” he said. “When I meet people out on the street it used to be like ‘Are you not feeling very well?’”

Related: What the Cast of ‘Modern Family’ Has Said About a Revival ABC From the minute that Modern Family aired its series finale in 2020, fans have been begging for a revival — and so have some of the show’s cast members. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, reignited rumors when he shared a snap inside the Dunphy family home. “Haven’t seen this view in awhile,” […]

Strecker isn’t the only host airing bad guest experiences. Former The View cohost Megan McCain went after Jennifer Lopez over her visits to the talk show, calling the singer and actress “deeply unpleasant” last month.

“I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” she said. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f–king minutes.”