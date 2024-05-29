From the minute that Modern Family aired its series finale in 2020, fans have been begging for a revival — and so have some of the show’s cast members.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, reignited rumors when he shared a snap inside the Dunphy family home. “Haven’t seen this view in awhile,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in May 2024.

The ABC sitcom, which premiered in 2009, followed three generations of a family in suburban California. The main cast featured the families of father Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) and his two kids: daughter Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and son Mitchell (Ferguson).

Jay married Gloria (Sofia Vergara) on the comedy, and they lived with her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and their son, Joe (Jeremy Maguire). Claire, meanwhile, shared three kids with husband Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell): Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould). Mitchell and his husband, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), adopted children of their own: Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) and Rexford.

Scroll down for everything the cast members have said about a return:

Sofia Vergara

Vegara said she’s on board to reprise her role of Gloria. “I mean, I would do it in a second,” she said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in May 2024 after being asked about a Modern Family revival. “Of course, I would do it.”

Vergara noted that she would be game “just for the experience of doing it again,” and wasn’t sure if it would be “good or bad.”

Vergara’s admission comes months after she said “it doesn’t seem right” to consider a reboot. “I feel like they need a little more time. Well, but we don’t have much time because Ed is old,” she joked during a January 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ed O’Neill

O’Neill isn’t saying no to the idea of a return. “I mean, I am open to it,” he told TV Insider in May 2024. “I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

Sarah Hyland

Hyland hasn’t made up her mind about whether she would come back. “Maybe,” she told Variety in April 2024. “I’m not saying no. I’m not saying yes immediately.”

Hyland added that she’d want to know the details of Haley’s life before jumping into a project. “I think if there was a reunion of any sort, I would love to see Haley be successful in her work because I think that’s something that we didn’t really get to finish with her,” she said. “And I really really loved that part of her. She’s very very hard working and creative, and I miss that part of her.”

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Anderson-Emmons had one condition before signing on to a revival. “They really haven’t said much about anything,” she told Daily Mail in February 2024. “But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ And I thought about it and I don’t know.”

She continued: “I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left.”

Anderson-Emmons noted that she would “definitely be interested” if the script was “good” and her TV dads said yes, but added that school is her priority — “unless something great comes along.”

“I feel like the finale left possibilities and I think that’s why people are always talking about a spinoff of the Tucker-Pritchard family,” she said.

Ariel Winter

While Winter said the cast would “all love” to collaborate together again, she thinks the show ended in a “perfect” way.

“I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now,” she told PopCulture.com in June 2022. “Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We’ve all gotten older and people are used to seeing that and I don’t know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on.”

She continued: “But I don’t know if that will happen. You never know, really. You never know. I think everyone, when it was ending, we were like, ‘OK, this is it and that’s OK. We’re sad, obviously. We loved working here and loved working with each other, but we had a great run. We had a great time and now we get to end it on a great note that feels right.'”