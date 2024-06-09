Meghan McCain Says Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Deeply Unpleasant’ on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain doesn’t have fond memories of Jennifer Lopez when they crossed paths at The View.

The former View host, 39, spoke on Lopez’s visits to the daytime talk show on the Thursday, June 7 episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast, saying that Lopez brought along a massive entourage and “was not nice.”

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person,” McCain said. “She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

She added, “I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f–king minutes.”

McCain’s guest, reality TV producer Carlos King, took a moment to defend Lopez, 54. He recalled a time that he met J. Lo in 2001 and found her to be charming.

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage,” King says. “I went to see J. Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life … She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

J. Lo herself has pooh-poohed all the negativity surrounding her in recent weeks. Rumors are swirling about trouble in her marriage to Ben Affleck and they only got more persistent following the cancellation of her tour. (She canceled her planned This Is Me…Live tour last month “to be with her children, family and close friends,” per an email sent to ticketholders.) Lopez encouraged her fans to block out the haters in a newsletter on Wednesday, June 5.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she wrote.

For her part, McCain often talks about her time on The View, and her name is still brought up on the ABC show, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021. A brief reference to McCain’s opposition to former White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci caused her to quip via X on Thursday, June 6.

“These women will never quit me,” she wrote.

McCain frequently jumps into old arguments over The View. Last December, she said she plans to be “bullied” for the rest of her life by “crazy old people” over her time on the show.

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” McCain told the hosts of the “Your Welcome” podcast. “I haven’t been on that show in years. And I’m just trying to live my life.”