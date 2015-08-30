Not so complicated after all! Taylor Swift welcomed fellow pop star Avril Lavigne onstage during the San Diego stop of her 1989 tour to perform Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on Saturday, Aug. 29, putting the pair’s Twitter misunderstanding to rest.

“So incredible sharing the stage with @AvrilLavigne!” Swift tweeted shortly after the performance. “‘Complicated’ is such a brilliant pop song and I just love her.”

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's celeb BFFs

Lavigne, 30, had nothing but love for the “Wildest Dreams” singer too, sharing an Instagram photo of the two stars onstage with the caption, “Such a Pleasure to perform ‘Complicated’ tonight with @taylorswift on her #1989 world tour! She ROCKS.”

The duo had a slight social media run-in earlier this week after Swift, 25, liked a post on Tumblr that compared her warm reaction with fans to the oft-awkward interaction of other artists like Lavigne.

PHOTOS: Taylor's song lyrics decoded

When the “Sk8er Boi” singer caught wind of Swift’s actions, she reacted on Twitter by linking to the image with the retort: “Comparison is judging and judging a person does not define who they are it defines who you are. We all Love our fans.”

Lavigne is just the latest to be swept up in Swift’s star-studded tour. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Swift shared the stage with “Good for You” bestie Selena Gomez at L.A.’s Staples Center in matching booty shorts and knee-high boots.

PHOTOS: Selena's sexiest styles

“After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can’t wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together,” Gomez captioned a photo on Instagram. “TWICE! I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife.”

Other bold-faced names who have joined Swift onstage during her 1989 tour include Lisa Kudrow, Alanis Morissette, Matt LeBlanc, Julia Roberts, and Gigi Hadid.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!