“Call It What You Want,” but there’s no denying Taylor Swift’s recovery after an onstage fall was impressive!

As the 28-year-old performed that song in the pouring rain at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 22, she suddenly slipped on the slick stage and hit the ground, as a fan video shows. Within seconds, though, she was laughing about the fall with a backup dancer, and then she sprung up and playfully shoved him.

Swift’s slip marks the second mishap from her Reputation Stadium Tour this month. On July 14, the singer was trapped in midair at her Philadelphia concert when her “sparkly basket” malfunctioned as she performed her hit “Delicate.”

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” Swift told the crowd midsong. “It’s a nice view, though.”

By the time the tune ended, the basket was still out of operation. “It’s supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium,” Swift explained to the audience. “So what happens now is basically I’m just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next.” After entertaining fans with an a cappella version of her 2007 track “Our Song,” however, Swift got into a different floating basket and resumed the show.

The 10-time Grammy winner’s concert in Philadelphia the prior night made headlines for better reasons: Two self-proclaimed Swifties, Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher, got engaged during a meet-and-greet with the pop star. Swift posted a photo of the happy moment, adding the hashtag #thirdwheel.

The North American leg of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour runs through October, after which the tour will take the singer to Oceania and Asia.

