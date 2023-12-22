Taylor Swift is feeling sentimental.

In a TikTok shared on Wednesday, December 20, a fan detailed how her and her daughter’s love for Swift, 34, helped bring them together this year.

“Hey Taylor, I’m Jenny,” she said in the video. “I’ve been a fan forever … and now I have a 9-year-old daughter who’s everything and she looks up to you for everything.”

She continued: “Earlier today we were talking about how good this year has been and she was like, ‘Mom I’ve had more fun this year than I’ve had before,’ and I know why. It’s because we have had so much fun surrounding you … I’m a single mom. I work every day. That means so much to me … I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom-heart and brought my daughter and I closer together.”

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

Swift saw the video on Thursday, December 21, and replied in the comments section. “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special,” the singer wrote, adding, “I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age.”

Swift continued, “Thank you so much for sharing this. Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy Holidays ❤️❤️❤️🫶🫶🫶.”

The mother-and-daughter duo celebrated Swift’s reply with an adorable video of them dancing to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Is It Over Now?”

This is hardly the first time Swift has interacted with her fans.

From “liking” and commenting on social media posts to holding meet-and-greets, the pop star is constantly showing her fans support.

Following the release of her 1989 album in 2014 and Reputation album in 2017, Swift held events at her houses called the “Secret Sessions,” where fans were able to listen to her albums before they dropped, take photos with Swift and enjoy her baked goods.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Became the ‘Errors Tour’ Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images Taylor Swift may be a billionaire, but she’s still a relatable queen. Since embarking on her Eras Tour in March, Swift has floored fans and critics alike with her impressive record-breaking concert, which spans over three and a half hours in length and features the singer performing a set list of 44 […]

Although she doesn’t host meet-and-greets after her Eras Tour — because she needs to save her voice for the 44 songs she performs — she still interacts with at least one lucky attendee during the show.

While singing “22,” Swift struts to the edge of the stage and takes a hat off of her and places it onto a fan’s head. She hugs the supporter before turning around and finishing the song.

Swift recently concluded her last show of 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil last month, but will pick back up in February 2024 in Tokyo.