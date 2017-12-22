A perfectly good heart! One of Taylor Swift‘s fans revealed on The Swift Life app that the singer helped her purchase a home after she was homeless for eight months during her pregnancy.

Stephanie Waw — whose username is @WawStephanie on the app — shared the heartwarming story with other fans of how the singer changed her life. She also shared photos of herself with Swift and of the new house.

“I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while. I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me. What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless,” the fan wrote in the post. “Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew [her boyfriend] lost his job.”

Waw attended one of the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress’ concerts in England and said that’s when Swift, 28, vowed to help her. “My mom told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester,” she wrote. “After the show, Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mom told me.’”

The fan continued: “[Taylor] told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'”

“That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever,” Waw concluded.

This isn’t the first time Swift has stepped up to help those in need throughout her career. In the past, the singer has donated money to her sick fans and victims of natural disasters, including her donation to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, in September.

