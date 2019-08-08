



She still can’t shake it off. Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s public feud might have first played out in 2016, but years later the “Me!” songstress still thinks about the pain it caused her.

Swift, 29, opened up in a Vogue interview for the magazine’s September cover issue and rehashed details of the hate spewed at her on social media after her beef with the KKW Beauty founder, 38, went public. As fans recall, Kardashian referred to Swift as a snake on Twitter, leading a string of hashtags calling to “cancel” the singer to trend for weeks.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” the Cats actress recalled. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself.”

Kardashian’s remarks came after the pop star slammed the reality star’s husband, Kanye West, for calling Swift a “bitch” in his song “Famous.” Along with the snake emojis, the Selfish author shared a series of Snapchat videos at the time that showed footage of Swift giving the rapper, 42, her approval for some lyrics in the tune. However, Swift pointed out that she had never heard the derogatory “bitch” lyric.

Swift went on to explain how the incident led her to take a look at her life and make a change.

“I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control,” she shared with Vogue. “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

Swift went on to note that overcoming the ordeal was a “grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day.” The Grammy winner shared that she would sometimes feel as though the hurt taught her something, and moments later she’d think it was “horrible” and wonder why it had to happen.

“It’s so strange trying to be self-aware when you’ve been cast as this always smiling, always happy ‘America’s sweetheart’ thing, and then having that taken away and realizing that it’s actually a great thing that it was taken away, because that’s extremely limiting,” Swift said. “We’re not going to go straight to gratitude with it. Ever. But we’re going to find positive aspects to it. We’re never going to write a thank-you note.”

Karadshian, for her part, opened up about the drama in January during an interview with Andy Cohen, saying she was “over it” and that everyone has “moved on.”

