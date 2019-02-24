One lucky couple’s love story just got a little more special thanks to Taylor Swift! The “Gorgeous” songstress, 29, helped two fans make their engagement party on Saturday, February 23, one to remember.

“She came, she sang, I’m dead. 😱 #RossAndAlexForever,” Alex Goldschmidt captioned a photo on Instagram showing Swift holding a guitar and posed alongside the newly minted fiancés.

After Goldschmidt emailed Swift and explained that her song “King of My Heart” held a lot of meaning to the pair, the Grammy award winner agreed to surprise his fiancé at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles.

“Taylor wanted to do something involving that song, but it was just a matter of her schedule. We had to see if she’d be in LA. I never asked Taylor to do this. I simply told her what her advice over the years has meant to me and thanked her for the part she unknowingly played. She had the idea of singing,” Goldschmidt gushed to Us Weekly of the epic performance. “She gave us the biggest candle I’ve ever seen in my life with a heartfelt handwritten note on her stationary with advice, well wishes and love. She also wrote notes all over the box the candle came in that was wood and nailed shut.”

Goldschmidt added a second post to his Instagram that shows a series of videos leading up to the epic surprise, including a heartfelt speech he made to his love, Ross Girard, before Swift entered the room. “I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car,” he captioned the post. “I can’t thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special.”

Swift may have wedding bells of her own ringing soon. A source told Us Weekly in December 2018 that her boyfriend of almost two years, Joe Alwyn, is planning on asking for her hand in marriage in the near future.

“Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” the source exclusively told Us at the time. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

Swift and the Favourite actor, 28, were first publicly linked in May 2017. More recently, the two stepped out to celebrate at an pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 22, giving fans hope that they could possibly make their red carpet debut at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24.

Earlier this month, Swift and Alwyn were spotted walking hand in hand as they exited a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards afterparty in London. The Valentine’s Day actress surprised Alwyn earlier that night to support him at the BAFTAs.

“SUPER CUTE! Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door,” The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton captioned a series of Instagram pictures showing the two getting cozy at the event. “The most affectionate they’ve been yet. #taylorswift”

