



Expressing herself. Taylor Swift penned a diary entry just five days after Kanye West famously interrupted her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards speech — and she just shared with her fans what she wrote.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” the songstress, 29, wrote in a page published in the deluxe version of her album Lover, which was released on Friday, August 23. “Let’s just say, if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’”

Swift concluded her message, “Well… apparently…. It does.”

West stormed the stage after Swift won Female Video of the Year, for “You Belong With Me” over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” to express his feelings by ripping the microphone out of the “Me!” singer’s hand.

“Yo, Taylor. I’m really happy for you. I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” the Chicago born rapper, 42, exclaimed. “One of the best videos of all time!”

Former president of Viacom Media Networks and Logo Group Van Toffler recently recalled the situation during an interview with Billboard and revealed that the former Destiny’s Child member got emotional following the controversial moment.

“I walk behind the stage — and sure enough there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying,” Toffler told the outlet. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.’”

Later that same night, Beyoncé kindly invited Swift onstage during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, allowing the Pennsylvania native to share her thoughts.

According to former MTV senior correspondent James Montgomery, Pink confronted West shortly after his antics.

“During the commercial break, [West] went back down to his seat and Pink walked up to him and got in his face,” Montgomery explained in the Billboard interview. “I wasn’t close enough to hear the conversation, but she was pointing in his face and nodding her head back and forth, and giving him her two cents about how f–ked up this was and then stormed off.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!