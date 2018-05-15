Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Honored at Cannes Film Festival

Looking gorgeous! Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, was recognized for his work during the Trophée Chopard Ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday, May 14.

Alwyn, 27, was honored with the Chopard Trophy, which recognizes up-and-coming talent in the movie industry. Others who’ve received the award in the past include Shailene Woodley and John Boyega.

“I haven’t been to Cannes before so to come here to such a prestigious festival for my first time and to receive this award is amazing and such an honor, especially seeing the list of people who have won it before, it’s amazing to be added to that–that group of names,” Alwyn reportedly said at the event, via E! News.

He continued: “I feel very lucky to do something that I love as a job and so to be recognized in this way at such a relatively early stage of my career is a huge vote of confidence and is very special, so thank you.” Monday night marked Alwyn’s debut at Cannes.

Just days earlier, Alwyn was cheering on Swift during her own latest milestone. The singer, 28, kicked off her Reputation stadium tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 8 — and Alwyn was in attendance.

“Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.” The pair have been dating since last year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!