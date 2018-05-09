Their love story! Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation stadium tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 8 — and Joe Alwyn was in attendance.

Some attendees caught the British actor, 27, bopping his head as the singer sang “Gorgeous” onstage, which has been rumored to be written about him. He appeared to be standing next to other family and friends sipping a drink and trying to keep a low-profile in a baseball cap.

Swift, 28, had been counting down the days to her tour before taking the stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium to a sold out crowd. On Tuesday night, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX opened for her before she sang 24 of her biggest songs during her set list.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2017 that Swift and Alwyn were dating following her split from Calvin Harris.

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source told Us in December. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one. She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

Swift — who has also romanced Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and John Mayer in the past — thinks that she has a real future with Alwyn. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” a second insider told Us. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

