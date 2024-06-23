Your account
Celebrity News

By
Taylor Swift’s Team Issues Response to U.K. ‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ Doc
Taylor Swift ; Scooter BraunKevin Mazur/Getty Images ; Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s team has responded to the Discovery+ docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which explores the pop star’s feud with record executive Scooter Braun.

“None of these men will ever be able to take anything away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist and advocate for artists’ rights,” a statement at the end of the series notes. “Taylor has completely moved on from this saga, and has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling endeavors of her life.”

Us Weekly confirmed the statement is from Swift’s spokesperson.

The two-part docuseries, which began streaming on Max on Friday, June 21, comes on the heels of Braun, 42, announcing his retirement as a music manager.

“23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, Georgia, and my journey began. Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of,” Braun shared earlier this month. “I have been blessed to have had a Forrest Gump-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen. I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’ And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.”

Back in 2019, Braun — who’s known for working with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — came under fire after purchasing Swift’s back catalog of music from Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta.

Swift, for her part, claimed at the time that she was offered a contract to “earn” the rights to her music “one [album] for every new one I turned in.”

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift, 34, wrote in a 2019 Tumblr post. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy.”

While Swift said she had learned about the deal after it was done, Borchetta denied the claim in a 2019 post on the label’s website, saying he texted Swift the night before the deal went public.

Swift responded to the deal by re-recording her old albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Version.” So far, she’s reworked Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989. She has yet to release new recordings of Reputation and her self-titled debut.

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is streaming on Max now.

