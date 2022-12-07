Doing her part to make a difference. Tayshia Adams teamed up with World Vision to raise money for Ukraine relief — by combining her love for fashion and charity.

“I really wanted to come up with something for them to get more funds for the Ukraine crisis fund. So we came up with getting this handmade woven purse and with each donation for the purse, the money goes straight to the fund so that they can properly allocate it. But I think the best [way] to [get involved] is to buy the All Things Possible Purse and when you donate you get a cute purse in return,” she explained to Us Weekly on Wednesday. “It’s a really cool token to take with you to kind of remember what cause you donated to and to remind yourself, like, just to love on each other and just to be a good human when you can.”

Adams also joined the organization traveling to Moldova, where thousands of Ukrainian refugees are living following the war with Russia.

“I went out there for a couple of days and got to see all of the amazing work and impact they’re having on the entire community of Moldova,” the former Bachelorette explained. “I think the biggest takeaway was, No. 1 — the strength and pure resilience all these refugees have, but also even the Moldovan people. The fact that they were just able to just drop everything and just completely [welcome] strangers into their home and just be an actual human and not worry about any political stance or where you’re from or who you are and just completely provide help — it was something that really humbled me and is something that I kind of wanna continue to share with my community because as long as you’re a genuinely good human and love on people, we can change the world and I truly believe that.”

She concluded: “Host families, you know, their utility bills and their grocery bills are also going up. So helping and just providing by donating money to things like the World Vision Ukraine fund is really what’s needed.”

For more from Adams, watch the video above.