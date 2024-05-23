Teddi Mellencamp Tells Oliver Hudson He Was Her Hall Pass

Oliver Hudson was in for quite the shock when Teddi Mellencamp confessed she previously had a crush on him.

“So, is now a good time or is it going to make it awkward to tell you that back in the day — not anymore, sorry, no offense, — that you were my hall pass,” Mellencamp, 42, said on the Sunday, May 19, episode of Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

Hudson, 47, appeared surprised by the admission, before inquiring what led to Mellencamp’s change of heart.

“But why did this have to change? What happened? I mean, did I get older? I mean, I’ve done a little botox and filler to try to keep up,” Hudson asked, to which Mellencamp replied, “Facial hair was a problem for me.”

Hudson joked that “facial hair is sexy,” while Mellencamp noted that she preferred his “sleek” look from a movie from the ‘90s.

“So, that’s your style of man? More sort of refined, buttoned up, kind of clean shaven,” he asked, while Mellencamp confirmed, “When my husband [Edwin Arroyave] gets all Wooly Mammoth, I’m like, ‘We need to reel it in.’”

Mellencamp and Hudson first crossed paths in Colorado when she approached him to introduce herself — and she now noted it was due to her crush on him. “That’s why I came up to you and asked him because my husband was like, ‘Your hall pass is here now it’s gotten too real,’” she explained.

While Hudson is no longer in the rotation of her hall passes, Mellencamp wouldn’t reveal who she currently had her eye on. (Mellencamp wed Arroyave, 47, in 2011, and the twosome share daughters Slate, 11, and Dove, 4, and son Cruz, 9. She’s also a stepmother to his daughter Isabella from a previous marriage.)

Hudson, meanwhile, admitted that his wife, Erinn Bartlett, whom he wed in 2006, has one of her own. (The couple shares three kids, sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, as well as daughter Rio, 10.)

“If, for whatever reason, she had the opportunity to sleep with Brad Pitt, who’s 60, right?” he said. “Brad Pitt is the man. I said, ‘If you ever had that chance, I would let you do it, like one hundred percent for real. I’m not kidding. I wouldn’t have jealousy. Not at all. Like, go for it.’”

Hudson, for his part, noted that Dua Lipa is his most recent hall pass. “I think Dua Lipa was my latest. I think she’s just talented, and you know, I think she’s just sexy,” he said, to which Mellencamp joked she “wasn’t ready” for that confession.