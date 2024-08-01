A suspect has officially been charged following the recent stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed event in the U.K.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday, August 1, that a 17-year-old boy was charged with the murders of three children — Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 — after the knife attack. The teen, whose name was not publicly revealed due to his age, was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW),” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy noted in a statement.

The chief added, “I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West.”

According to the Merseyside Police website, the teen is set to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square, on Thursday.

An arrest was made on Monday, July 29, after the incident at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class held in Southport, England, roughly 20 miles north of Liverpool. Authorities initially confirmed two deaths in the mass stabbing, with nine children injured, six of whom were in critical condition. Two adults were also left with critical injuries.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy said in a press conference on Monday. “As a mum of two daughters, and the nana of a 5-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.”

News broke on Tuesday, July 30, that the death toll rose to three following the attack.

Swift, 34, sent her condolences in a social media statement on Tuesday. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

The pop star, who brought her Eras Tour to Liverpool in June, continued: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Members of the British royal family also spoke out in the wake of the tragedy. “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton wrote via X. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

King Charles III issued a statement of his own, noting, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”