Jenelle Evans is taking a trip down memory lane.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a new TikTok video on Monday, February 19, that featured throwback videos of her 14-year-old son Jace as a baby boy.

“Looking at my oldest YT videos,” Evans, 32, captioned the social media post. “I was always there but no one saw it but me and him.”

In the video, Evans shared footage of her son’s first steps. The video also included footage from an Easter celebration and birthday party.

“Jace, look at your outfit,” she said in the clip before celebrating his milestone. “Awww, I see you standing.”

The TikTok post comes days after Evans claimed that the Child Protective Services case against her and husband David Eason, 35, over Jace was dropped. (According to court documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday, February 16, the Columbus County Department of Social Services dismissed a juvenile petition filed in October 2023 earlier this month.)

“CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know,” Jenelle said in a TikTok video on Thursday, February 15, adding that while she hesitated to share the developments with the public, she explained that “I need to control the narrative.”

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” Evans continued. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal, it still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Jenelle has had a challenging history with her son that has often played out in public. For over a decade, Jace lived under the care of Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans. But in March 2023, Jenelle was awarded custody.

The family unit made news once again in October 2023 after a CPS case was opened against Jenelle and Eason after Jace ran away from home for a third time. At the time, Barbara claimed Jace told the police Eason had assaulted him. Eason refuted the allegations, but later received a misdemeanor charge of child abuse.

In addition to Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Jenelle is also the mom of 9-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

In recent days, Jenelle has offered followers a glimpse into her reality on social media by sharing video of Kaiser and Jace playing with Hot Wheels at home.

“Kaiser also looks so happy to have him there and as a brother,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Jenelle replied, “They are so happy.”

For nine years, Jenelle documented her family life on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and its spinoff Teen Mom 2. She was later fired from the franchise in 2019 following reports that Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”