‘Teen Mom 3’ Alum Alex Sekella Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tim Peters

It was a very merry Christmas for Teen Mom 3 alum Alex Sekella! The former reality star is engaged to her boyfriend of more than four years, Tim Peters.

“A few days ago this incredible man asked me to be his wife. @timpeters24 #happilyeverafter,” Sekella, 25, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 26, that shows two photos of the couple posing in front of a lit Christmas tree and one of a glowing diamond ring still in the jewelry box.

Earlier this year, Sekella — who shares 7-year-old daughter Arabella with ex-boyfriend Matt McCann — posted a series of sweet pictures of her newly minted fiancé and little girl on vacation with the caption, “My loves! Tim and Arabella.”

“Another year added to what I hope is many more to come. Love you Happy Anniversary. @timpeters24,” Sekella captioned a photo collage of the pair in April.

Sekella joined 16 and Pregnant in 2012 and went on to film Teen Mom 3 the following year, which showed McCann’s struggle with addiction and not wanting to be a part of their child’s life, as well as a rocky relationship with her mother.

The former MTV personality opened up to Us Weekly in 2013 about where she and McCann stood at the time.

“I haven’t spoken to Matt in over a year. He was stupid and lied to my face about multiple things that he was doing,” she told Us of her claims that he was dealing drugs. “Dealing with an addict is so hard. I was so confused on what to do because I wanted to be there for him and his family when it all happened. But at the same time, I don’t want Arabella anywhere near that. So you sort of get stuck in the middle.”

