Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant fans have mourned the death of some of the franchise’s stars over the years.

In 2008, Farrah Abraham’s former boyfriend Derek Underwood died months before she gave birth to their daughter, Sophia. Underwood never appeared on screen during Abraham’s 16 and Pregnant episode, which aired in 2009, since the pair had broken up before she learned she was expecting.

In July 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that Autumn Crittendon tragically died at age 27. She appeared on season 5 of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in 2014.

Keep scrolling for the most heartbreaking Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant tragedies over the years:

Derek Underwood

Following his passing, Abraham was devastated on the show and called him her “one true love.” She has kept his memory alive by sharing memories of him with Sophia.

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today,” the Teen Mom star wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others.”

Valerie Fairman

Fairman appeared on 16 and Pregnant in season 2 in 2010. Six years after her episode, she died of a drug overdose at the age of 23. Fairman is survived by her parents and her daughter, Nevaeh Lynn. In 2018, Fairman’s mother, Janice, gave an update on Nevaeh on how she was coping following the loss of her mother.

“[Nevaeh] has a necklace with some of her ashes,” she told Radar at the time. “Ashes are in her playroom too. She also has flowers from the service.”

Jordan Cashmyer

Cashmyer was featured on season 5 of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in 2014. She gave birth to daughter Genevieve. One year after her episode aired, Cashmeyer signed away custody rights to then-boyfriend Derek Taylor‘s mother. She welcomed her second daughter, Lyla, in June 2021. Following her time on reality TV, Cashmyer was arrested for drug possession multiple times.

In January 2022, Us confirmed that Cashmyer died at age 26. It was later revealed that her cause of death was from fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. It was not determined whether it was an intentional or accidental overdose.

Her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr, shared a heartbreaking tribute in her honor.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Dennis shared via Facebook alongside a black and white photo of the MTV alum at the time. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

He continued, “Please keep my family in your thoughts [and] prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members 💔.”

Lane Fernandez

Fernandez appeared on two seasons on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver, with whom he shared daughter Emerson. After the pair broke up, Fernandez moved on with wife Kylee Rose Fernandez.

In June 2022, Kylee shared that Lane had died at the age of 28. Three weeks earlier, the couple welcomed their son, Nolyn. A cause of death was not revealed.

“I’m so lost without you babe … I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you,” Kylee wrote via Facebook at the time. “Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby.”

Sean Garinger

Garinger previously starred on season 6 of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in March 2021, alongside Selena Gutierrez. The duo shared children Dareli and Esmi.

In February 2024, Garinger died at age 20 following an accident with his ATV. He was driving the vehicle in his driveway and it flipped, pinning him underneath. Five months later, it was revealed that Garinger died due to a blunt force injury to the head, according to documents from the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh, North Carolina, obtained by TMZ.

Autumn Crittendon

Us confirmed in July 2024 that Crittendon, who shared son Drake with ex Dustin Franklin, died at age 27. Her death is under investigation.

TMZ reported that Crittendon’s stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom and when the paramedics arrived at the scene they administered CPR. Crittendon’s older sister, Misty, shared the news in a since-deleted Facebook post.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you,” Misty wrote per In Touch. “How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”