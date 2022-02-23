16 & Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

One month after Jordan Cashmyer’s passing, her cause of death has been revealed.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 23, that the 16 & Pregnant alum died from fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The manner of death is “undetermined,” which means it isn’t clear whether it was an intentional or accidental overdose.

The MTV personality passed away at age 26 earlier last month. Her rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, confirmed the loss in a statement, saying, “I got the news last night after returning from a business trip and all I can say is that this is an incredibly sad day.”

Wood continued: “The last time I spoke with Jordan, she sounded happy and healthy. I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind hearted person. I’m grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place. RIP sweet girl.”

Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., announced the news of her death on social media.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Dennis wrote via Facebook alongside a black and white photo of his late child. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

He concluded, “Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members. 💔”

Dennis later started an online fundraiser to help raise funds for final arrangements. The GoFundMe stated that support would also go to Jordan’s 7-month-old daughter Lyla and her future care.

“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious,” the page read, noting that Lyla lost her father to addiction five months prior. “We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.”

Viewers followed Jordan’s journey when she originally appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2014. The episode focused on the Maryland native giving birth to daughter Genevieve, now 7. One year after the episode aired, Jordan signed away custody rights to then-boyfriend Derek Taylor‘s mother.

Following her short stint on reality TV, Jordan was arrested for drug possession multiple times. She last pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2019. Jordan went on to get sober, celebrating her one-year anniversary six months before welcoming Lyla in January 2021.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

