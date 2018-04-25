Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra recently revealed that he was diagnosed bipolar and opened up about trying “natural remedies” to cope with his symptoms.

“So today was pretty rad. Nature really is the best medicine 🙏🏻✌🏻🙏🏻,” the 26-year-old MTV personality wrote alongside a photo of mountains on Tuesday, April 24.

Baltierra revealed on part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired on Monday, April 23, that he was recently diagnosed bipolar. He first opened up about coping with his diagnosis after the episode aired.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on releasing that info, but once Cate mentioned about my recent diagnosis, I figured ‘what the hell!? Like why am I so against telling anyone!? It’s actually been a little easier to digest since I have been talking about it more,” he tweeted on Monday, referring to his wife Catelynn Lowell.

Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on releasing that info, but once Cate mentioned about my recent diagnosis, I figured “what the hell!? Like why am I so against telling anyone!? It’s actually been a little easier to digest since I have been talking about it more #KeeptalkingMH👊🏻 https://t.co/vtoELZZkJn — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) April 24, 2018

“Well tbh it’s still so new to me,” Baltierra added when a fan asked if he was seeking help. “So I’ve been doing non stop research on the diagnosis, the different remedies to combat the symptoms, & how to better understand it. I did refuse medication, but only because I wanted to try all of the natural remedies first. It’s a journey!”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder is “a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks” and treatment typically involves medications and therapy.

Baltierra and Lowell, who wed in August 2015, are parents of 3-year-old daughter Nova. The high school sweethearts have always been candid about their mental health struggles on the MTV docuseries.

Lowell, for her part, sought treatment twice this past year to help her cope with childhood trauma and suicidal thoughts.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!