Teen Mom’s Bar Smith Arrested on Kidnapping and Harassment Charges

Teen Mom’s Bar Smith Arrested on Kidnapping and Harassment Charges
Teen Mom star Bar Smith has been arrested on a variety of charges in Nevada.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the MTV reality star was arrested on Sunday, July 7, and charged with two felonies including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

On Monday, July 8, Smith, 27, participated in a hearing via video where he was appointed a public defender. His bail was set at $35,000, and he was returned to custody.

Us has reached out to Smith’s team for comment on the arrest. It’s unclear who the alleged victim was and why he was in Nevada.

Teen Mom fans know that Smith’s estranged wife, Ashley Siren, currently lives near Las Vegas. The exes, who share 5-year-old daughter Holly, seemingly broke up in 2023 after Smith posted and deleted a breakup announcement.

“I have had amazing times and learned so many things from Ashley. I will forever be grateful for everything but unfortunately, we have come to unforeseen issues and people grow apart,” Smith wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “There is no specific blame being placed on either end but we had both respectfully agreed to part ways [and] continue with life unfortunately without each other I will always be there when I’m needed and so will she, but the time to separate has come.”

When Teen Mom: The Next Chapter kicked off a brand-new season one year later, Siren, 27, revealed her ex was residing in California after being sentenced to 24 months on probation for a separate case. As a result, he was unable to travel to Nevada.

While updating viewers on her life, Siren also accused Smith of being unfaithful during their relationship.

“Something just told me to check the phone records,” she said in a May episode. “I believe, whether it was emotional or physical, it was some relationship that was going on for multiple months behind my back.”

Siren later explained that no matter what happens to her love story with Smith, they will always make their daughter a priority.

“No matter what’s going on between me and your dad — whether he’s here all the time or not here all the time — we still love you and you are the priority,” she told her daughter during a separate Teen Mom scene.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

