Twin power! Tegan and Sara Quin are not only in an indie pop band together, but they also are identical twins, giving them an entirely different way of connecting with each other. Us Weekly asked the pair to share 25 fun facts about themselves — from their celebrity crushes to their favorite ice cream.

Scroll down to learn more about the musicians:

1. The thing we love most about being queer is getting to choose our own families.

2. Tegan: I couldn’t live without my phone, mainly to FaceTime friends.

3. Sara: I couldn’t live without my New Yorker subscription!

4. We don’t believe in twin telepathy, but we can read every emotion on each other’s face, so that’s sort of like mind reading.

5. Tegan: I’m obsessed with male models and men’s fashion, to the point I wonder if I’m gay.

6. Tegan: My celeb crush is Harry Styles.

7. Sara: My celeb crush is Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. I want a zaddy type who’s covered in cat hair to show up and take no s–t.

8. Sara: My first splurge item was a very small apartment in L.A.

9. Tegan: My first splurge was a $1,500 Diesel grey wool jacket. My debit card was declined because they thought it was fraud. I wish I still had it!

10. One thing we wish we could do separately are interviews! No one knows who is who!

11. Another thing we like to do separately is write music. It’s easy to get stuck in one voice.

12. Tegan: My most starstuck moment was meeting Robyn at a Borders book signing in NYC.

13. Sara: My starstuck moment was meeting Marion Cotillard at the Oscars. She introduced our performance and was so sweet before and after.

14. The most memorable performance we had was absolutely the Oscars — such a “pinch me” moment.

15. Our fondest show is on a VHS tape from when we were 17 years old playing Battle of the Bands. That’s really what launched our career.

16. We played backup guitar for several bands before winning Battle of the Bands.

17. We loved talking about our chosen family on the Visible Wireless #ProudlyVisible campaign.

18. We still love visiting Calgary, where we are from. Roots for life!

19. Our favorite new LGBT artist right now is VINCINT. It was incredible to be featured on his album.

20. Our most embarrassing fashion phase was when we were total punks in high school. It was the most feminist punk looks you can imagine.

21. We love using men’s fashion to express ourselves and our stage costumes.

22. So many people think we’re in a relationship, which is very strange because we’re identical twins. Some people even ask us how we met!

23. Our favorite ice cream is Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches.

24. We love being political with everything we do. We love making a statement.

25. We’re currently writing a memoir and diving into all of our twin powers.