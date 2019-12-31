



Back on! Following a rocky season of Temptation Island, Kate Griffith and David Benavidez are back together, the pair shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31.

“After letting you into a small glimpse of my life in an unrealistic & inorganic environment on Temptation Island, I’ve decided I owe no one answers as to decisions that I’ve made AFTER cameras stopped rolling, REAL life resumed, time & space WERE taken, and REAL conversations were had between David and I,” the sales executive, 34, began in a lengthy post, sharing multiple photos of the couple together on Christmas in matching pajamas. “The more negative & judgmental comments I receive the less I really care to tell my side of the story. The negativity, LIES, clout chasing, and drama that surround the show are extremely disappointing!”

She also went on to claim that the show only showed a “very very small” glimpse at life. “Temptation Island will NEVER define WHO I AM as a person or WHO David is… We ARE soooo much more than what ‘reality’ tv has shown,” she wrote. “Temptation Island isn’t a movie with a beginning and an end…. these are OUR REAL LIVES and OUR LIVES CONTINUE…”

Kate had a very rough time on season 2 of Temptation Island after David, 28, convinced her to go on the show. They had agreed not to be physical with anyone else but she quickly was shown that David had gone back on his word, showering with one girl, getting in bed with another and later sleeping with a third, Toneata Morgan. At the end of the show, Kate decided to leave single to focus on herself and he left with Toneata.

At the reunion, Sam Hoffman (the one he showered with), claimed that she and David slept together after the show wrapped — something he denied. Toneata then revealed that after the show, she and David went to L.A. but it didn’t work and she felt he used her.

Despite it all, Kate said she was still in love with David but they had a lot to work on. On Wednesday, David also posted multiple photos of the couple together on Instagram.

“The ‘reality’ show does not accurately depict any of the cast members or any of the couples’ relationships. We are all characters playing the ‘roles’ that go with the storyline and I’ve already repeatedly addressed what unfolded on the show,” he wrote. “Now that we are in the real world, the amount of absurd lies and rumors thrown out there by certain individuals needs to be addressed and addressed one time only.”

David went on to call out other cast members on the show “who have bruised egos as they were rejected both on the show” and who are now “showing their true colors by resorting to saying ridiculous things about Kate and I in an attempt to get back at us and try to extend their 15 minutes of ‘fame.'”